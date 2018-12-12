Chattanooga Cop Caught On Video Savagely Beating Handcuffed Black Man

On Dec. 3, Detective Blake Kilpatrick and other officers reportedly spotted 24-year-old Charles Toney outside of a home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Toney reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest for drugs and weapons-related charges. The police report accused him of having marijuana or a cigar, but they claim he threw away the blunt and it was not found.
Toney was arrested and Time Free Press reports, “While he was handcuffed, Kilpatrick said, Toney kept trying to reach into his pockets despite being told to stop, according to the arrest report. Kilpatrick then took Toney to the ground. Officers then stood Toney back up after he said he couldn’t breathe.” Toney was then savagely beat, suffering a collapsed lung, broken nose, ribs and finger.
Video was recorded, see below and it is graphic.
Toney is being represented by S. Lee Merritt, who is also representing the family of Botham Jean, the 26-year-old who was killed in his own home by Amber Guyger in Dallas. After a sherriff said that Toney was checked out of the hospital because he didn’t need medical attention, Merritt told WRCB, “Mr. Toney suffered a collapsed lung. He suffered a broken nose. He suffered two broken ribs. He was seriously injured in this assault.” He also said, about Kilpatrick, “If everything checks out, his past and present should be brought to bare, then this officer should face punishment for his actions.”
Kilpatrick has a problematic history. WRCB reports, “Kilpatrick is one of six officers named in a $40-million lawsuit filed by the family of Christopher Sexton, a man who was shot and killed by officers after a chase in 2017.”
Last night, protests erupted at a city council meeting over the assault. See below, the peaceful protest is in the last five minutes:
We truly hope Charles Toney receives justice.
