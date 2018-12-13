The fight over abortion rights keeps going on in Ohio.

A group of 25 pro-choice protestors gathered in Genoa Park to protest Ohio’s new abortion bill being coined the “heartbeat bill.” The Ohio Senate passed the bill by a vote of 18-13 Wednesday.

“They need to listen, we are the people here in Ohio,” said protest organizer Savonna Medley. “We’re telling them right now that we don’t want this and these are our voices that they need to be listening to.”

The bill will ban abortions after the first heartbeat is detected in the state. Though the bill doesn’t completely eliminate abortions, pro-choice protestors argue it will eliminate a woman’s safe access to abortions. To add, they feel this is just one step closer for the government to take more control over a woman’s body.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

Pro-Choice Protest Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com