Mia Love Pleads With GOP To Connect With African Americans After Getting Dragged By Trump

Republicans have responded with silence to Trump’s racism.

Black Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah, still licking her wounds after losing a re-election bid to Congress, urged her party to improve its relationship with African Americans after President Trump showed his contempt for her and the Black community through his policies.

“We have especially failed to bring our message to, and connect with, women and racial minorities. And we have effectively written off cities as Democratic strongholds. Our nation is poorer for it,” she penned in an open letter published in the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Love has been seemingly everywhere recently, on somewhat of an unofficial national tour, talking about how she was mistreated by Trump and Democrats because of her race.

She lost her election in a close race for a third term in Congress. It’s unclear what the political future holds for Love, who made history as the first and only Black Republican woman in Congress.

Many in the GOP hoped that her early political success would help to bring racial diversity to the party. But the Trump-dominated GOP is an inhospitable place to most African Americans.

Trump publicly showed his contempt for Love the day after the midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said mocking the congresswoman, naming her among incumbent House members who didn’t shower him with praise and were defeated. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

Republicans remained silent while Trump defended white supremacist violence in Charlottesville and labeled Haiti and nations in Africa “shithole countries.

The GOP also stood by while their leader claimed falsely that his policies improved the lives of Black people. The president’s policies have in fact been detrimental to the Black community.

In education, for example, the president has looked for ways to cut funding to public schools. This comes as many Black children attend schools in buildings that should be condemned, like many found in Detroit, and schools that lack the resources that wealthy school districts offer their students. Moreover, rather than reducing bias in schools, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos approved new guidance, which took effect in March, that permits investigators in her department to disregard civil rights cases.

Love urged the party to change course.

“We must listen to their experiences, visit them in their comfort zones and take their priorities to heart. Our policy implementations must be personal — not transactional,” she wrote.

But it’s unlikely that Republican leaders are paying attention to her.

Satan’s Spawn Ann Coulter Gets Dragged To A ‘Black Church Lady’ Hell

Ann Coulter is a beloved demonic force on the propaganda television network Fox News. The 57-year-old frequently appears on another hateful show, "The Ingraham Angle," which is hosted by Laura Ingraham. WHEN? on "The Ingraham Angle," Coulter was defending the Proud Boys, which has been deemed a hate group by the ACLU and an extremist group by the FBI.  She then pivoted to describe the Democratic party, saying, "I mean you, have the Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the Black church ladies with the college queers. The only thing that keeps the Democratic base together is for them to keep focusing on: ‘No, white men are the ones keeping you down, you must hate white men.’ It’s the only thing they all have in common.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/ndrew_lawrence/status/1072700305568079872 See Also: The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence Coulter was being so rightfully attacked by Twitter she then decided to bring in Joy-Ann Reid's name, and tweeted, "I'm so sorry. Next time, I'll try to be more like MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid ... Reid: 'heterosexuals, especially Joy Ann Reid men, find the idea of homosexual sex to be … well … gross.'" She also mentioned Kevin Hart, who the right have been insincerely defending after his Oscars debacle (even though he told Trump to "suck it!" in August), "Dems don't want ppl to notice that their base is composed of diametrically opposed groups. RESULT: Anti-Semites founding the Women's March; Trannies screaming at vagina-centered Feminists, Hollywood dumping Kevin Hart." Twitter is obviously giving her a good dragging. See below:

Mia Love Pleads With GOP To Connect With African Americans After Getting Dragged By Trump was originally published on newsone.com

