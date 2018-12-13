CLOSE
9 Year Old Commits Suicide After Being Bullied

With great sadness it is being reported that 4th grader McKenzie Adams committed suicide because she was constantly being bullied by children at her school because she befriended a white boy. Her grandmother found the 9 year dead in their Alabama home on Monday.

According to McKenzie Adams aunt Edwinna Harris:

“She was being bullied the entire school year, with words such as ‘kill yourself,’ ‘you think you’re white because you ride with that white boy,’ ‘you ugly,’ ‘black b-tch,’ ‘just die’,

