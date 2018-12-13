CLOSE
Lisa Bonet’s Husband & Ex-Husband Get Matching Rings!!??

I got a relationship for you. You have a child by your wife, you guys end up getting a divorce and your ex remarries. Would you be able to be BFF’s with your ex’s new spouse? Could you be so close that you and your ex’s new would get matching rings?

It appears that Lisa Bonet’s husband, Aqua Man, Jason Momoa and her ex-husband, Mr. “It Ain’t Over til It’s Over”, Lenny Kravitz, are so close and such huge fans of one another that went out and got matching rings.

Does Lisa Bonet got mad game or what?!

Is it weird or nah? Would you do it? Check out the post below, then let us know what you think.

