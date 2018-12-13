Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’

Basketball Wives: LA boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.
This morning was by far my toughest moment being a Mom. If only I could take his place today. Could I at least go with him in that operating room and hold his hand. Separating from him as he was wheeled off to surgery was heartbreaking. THATS MY BABY! I don’t care how old, how big, how grown my kids get I still want to protect them. I had no control over any of this. But there is a God, I trust and believe He is in there with my baby right now and has complete control. #prayforreef 🙏🏽❤️ @shareefoneal #mybaby
“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional Instagram post.
Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”
Recently I found out I had a serious heart issue … I am very blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last breathe .. I will not be able to participate in sports this year but I will be back in no time … I want to thank God for looking out for me , I want to thank UCLA , my teammates and most importantly my family … this is just a small bump on the road and I gotta push through it .. I am very down about not being able to do sport I love .. I really wanted this year I felt like I was at my best but this is just a minor setback.. my health is most important over everything .. like I said .. I WILL BE BACK.. thank you ❤️❤️❤️
We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.
