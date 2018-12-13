Basketball Wives: LA boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.

“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”

We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.

Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com