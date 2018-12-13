CLOSE
Donnie Mcclurkin Totals Car After Passing Out Behind The Wheel

Beloved gospel superstar Donnie Mcclurkin is thanking God and his guardian angels after passing out behind wheel and totaling his vehicle.

Mcclurkin reportedly passed out behind the wheel while driving. The We Fall Down singer took to social media to inform fans he was in a terrible accident.

“Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway,” McClurkin wrote. “Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..But I’m alive!!!

Mcclurkin described the incident and how two people witnessed his car’s erratic behavior and followed behind him until he crashed.

“Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!”

Mcclurkin suffered had to get stitches on left thumb. He also sprained wrist and hurt his knee. The blessed and highly favored entertainer is grateful to be alive.

