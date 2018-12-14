CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Sam Sylk Reality Hour Rewind: Dating The Opposite Race During The Holidays

0 reads
Leave a comment

sam sylk

Source: Creative Services / iOne-digital

What would you do if your mom was Made before she got saved and you were dating someone of the opposite race?

Thats exactly what this young lady wanted to know.  She is trying to save the drama for somebody else’s momma.

Dear Sam

I have been dating an awesome guy for about almost a year now. I’m black and he is white. This will be the first holiday I will be hosting at my house since we have been together and the first big holiday we will be spending together. In my head I want to invite his family over to celebrate too but I’m scared to death because my mother is much like Madea and doesn’t hold her tongue. She has no qualms about saying uncolorful things about white people, me and my guys relationship and drops the “N” in almost every sentence she uses. I have talked to her about this before when we have visited her home and she told me she wasn’t lettin no white boy change her, I’m dating him not her. He just laughs it off but I can tell he gets a little offended. Plus I don’t want her to make his family uncomfortable. She would never forgive me if I didn’t invite her. He could possibly be “the one” and sooner or later I have to figure out a way to make this work? What should I do?

Sam Sylk Reality Hour Rewind: Dating The Opposite Race During The Holidays was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close