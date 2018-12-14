Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Passes Away

Nancy Wilson called herself a “song stylist.” The legendary Jazz artist passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening. The three-time Grammy winner lost her battle to a longtime illness, her manager Devra Hall Levy confirmed.

Wilson’s biggest hit, (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am, rose to the eleventh spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned her a Grammy.

Celebrities influenced by Wilson’s classic songs took to social media to sing her praises.

So sad to hear about the passing of the great Nancy Wilson. She was a magical performer. I'm so glad I was able to spend time with her and hear her beautiful voice in person. — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 14, 2018

Viola Davis remembered a meeting with Wilson that she says left her inspired. “Heaven is rejoicing,” she wrote.

Per Wilson’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life instead of a traditional funeral, CNN reports.

