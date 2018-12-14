CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Passes Away

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Nancy Wilson called herself a “song stylist.” The legendary Jazz artist passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening. The three-time Grammy winner lost her battle to a longtime illness, her manager Devra Hall Levy confirmed.

Wilson’s biggest hit, (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am, rose to the eleventh spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned her a Grammy.

Celebrities influenced by Wilson’s classic songs took to social media to sing her praises.

Viola Davis remembered a meeting with Wilson that she says left her inspired. “Heaven is rejoicing,” she wrote.

Per Wilson’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life instead of a traditional funeral, CNN reports.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The 2018 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Jacquees Swears He’s The ‘King Of R&B,’ Black Twitter Asks, ‘Harpo, Who Dis Man?’

Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Passes Away was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close