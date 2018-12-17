Since it’s almost Christmas Oleebo wanted to review family movie that everyone would love! But he couldn’t find one. So, instead the “Oleebo Bootleg Choir” sang a little song. The Choir sang about a lovely movie that takes place under water that you won’t love, its Aquaman! He warns everyone to not see this movie!

Bootleg Movie Review:’The Oleebo Bootleg Choir’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

