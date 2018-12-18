CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Did ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And It Was Turnt, But She Still Can’t Drive

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’ve been wondering when James Corden was going to tap Cardi B for his infectious Carpool Karaoke series and apparently the time is now. Cardi and Corden cruised the streets listening to Cardi’s hits while she yelled at children out the window. (Good things of course).

During their adventurous ride, Cardi remembered a time before the fame when she struggled to get her songs on the radio. After transitioning through a medley of her hits, she jumped in the driver’s seat to practice her road skills, which didn’t go so well. She ran over several cones and had Corden clenching his proverbial pearls.

Despite going through a public separation, Cardi has been in chipper spirits as of la

Watch it all go down, above.

RELATED STORIES:

Search No Offset, Your Little Stunt During Cardi B’s Performance Wasn’t Romantic. It Was Abusive.

Offset Posts Video Begging Cardi B To Come Back, Black Twitter Says ‘Thank U, Next’

Cardi B Did ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And It Was Turnt, But She Still Can’t Drive was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close