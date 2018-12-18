CLOSE
Feature Story
“Laverne & Shirley” Actress Penny Marshall Dead At 75

Penny Marshall, Barry Manilow Appearing On 'The Barry Manilow Special'

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Actress and comedian Penny Marshall has died. The famed actress and comedian died in her Hollywood home Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home reportedly due complications from diabetes

Marshall was most known for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the hit show “Laverne and Shirley.” After appearing on Happy Days, Executives turned their roles into the spin-off show which ran for 8 seasons, starting in 1976. The “L” worn on all of Laverne’s clothes became iconic and one of the most notable logos in Television at the time.

After television, Marshall made history when she directed Tom Hanks breakout movie “Big.” The film grossed over $100 million dollars, making Marshall the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed over the century mark.

Penny also directed films such as “A League of Their Own,” the Whoopi Goldberg film “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “A Preacher’s Wife” starring Denzel Washington and the late Whitney Houston.

Source: TMZ

