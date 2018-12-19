CLOSE
Feature Story
#GetWell: Remy Ma Reportedly Back In Hospital Due To Complications From Giving Birth

TMZ is reporting that the rapper suffered excessive bleeding after delivering her daughter and has undergone surgery.

8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event - Arrivals

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Days after giving birth to her and Papoose’s “Golden Child,” it’s being reported that Remy Ma was rushed back to the hospital due to complications from her delivery.

According to TMZ, the rapper was admitted back into the hospital to endure emergency surgery after suffering excessive bleeding on Tuesday night. The site reported that her procedure was a success thanks to blood transfusions and she’s expected to be released in a day or two.

On December 14, after what Papoose described as a “tough labor,” Remy gave birth to a little girl. The couple has yet to release a picture of their daughter or her name.

We’re glad that Remy is on the mend, but this news is particularly triggering.

From Serena Williams to Kenya Moore to Judge Hatchett’s daughter-in-law who died during child-birth last year, we know that Remy isn’t alone when it comes to having serious complications with giving birth and pregnancy.

Not to mention the numerous reports that came out this year stating that African-American women are more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes.  According to recent CDC data, Black women experience 44 deaths for every 100,000 live births, while white women are just under 13 deaths. Our rates here in the U.S. are so bad that they mirror those in developing nations.

In addition, like Remy, we’re also more likely to experience more traumatic births than other women.

Prayers up to Remy on her speedy recovery!

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they become available. 

#GetWell: Remy Ma Reportedly Back In Hospital Due To Complications From Giving Birth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
