DL’s Top 10 Good Things About Being Single For The Holidays

For some reason lots of people complain about being single during the holidays. But, it could actually be a good thing! If you’re single you have more time to donate some of your time to the less fortunate. You can also create new traditions for yourself, like maybe you can get drunk and watch The Grinch! And the best part is that you can keep all of the eggnog to yourself!

