BEYONCE: Music Leaks?

OK, BeyHive — time to get hype. It looks like Beyonce has not one but two albums on the way.

The two projects, under the artist name Queen Carter, leaked briefly on Apple Music last night (Thursday) before being removed around midnight ET. One was titled Have Your Way and the other Back Up, Rewind.

But before you get two excited, know that this doesn’t look like new music — both appear to comprise old songs and unreleased music. (Billboard)

The leak could be unauthorized, or it could be a guerrilla marketing ploy.

Did you get a listen before they went poof?

Fans must have thought this was a surprise drop like Lemonade.

