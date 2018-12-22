CLOSE
Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies

'Think Like A Man Too' Atlanta Premiere - After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trina Braxton is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Gabe Solis after the 43-year-old Braxton Family Values star lost his battle with cancer, TMZ reports.

Solis reportedly died in Texas surrounded by friends a family. His health was apparently kept under wraps as his death comes as a surprise to BFV fans, extended friends and family.

Though Trina and Solis divorced in 2015, the couple appeared on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, earlier this year, where they attempted to get to the root of their marital problems.

Solis death comes as a shock to the rest of the world. Trina posted an update on social media earlier today.

Our prayers are with the Braxton, Solis family at this time.

Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

