Jay Z Is Allegedly Trying To Stop Travis Scott From Shucking And Jiving At The Superbowl

Will Travis Scott listen to a a hip hop legend?

The NFL has effectively banned Colin Kaepernick from playing in the pro football league simply because he peacefully exercised his constitutional right to protest. The rich white men at the Super Bowl and CBS, including the creepy Les Moonves, attempted to destroy Janet Jackson’s career over a wardrobe malfunction in 2004 — and Justin Timberlake walked away unscathed. Therefore, the Super Bowl does not deserve one millisecond of Black artists during their Halftime Show… unless you are Kylie Jenner’s baby’s father, Travis Scott.

Luckily, Jay Z was reportedly trying to talk some sense into him.

Overrated pop band Maroon 5 agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in February and allegedly asked several Black artists to perform, too. Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Cardi B, Usher and Nicki Minaj all reportedly said no. Rihanna gave a hard no back in October and even P!nk declined. But yesterday it was announced that Travis Scott said yes, and the rapper was promptly trampled by social media.

Now, Jay Z is trying to save any credibility Scott has in the Black community by attempting to convince him to not perform. Variety.com reported that two sources were claiming Jay Z was reaching out to Scott. Neither Jay’s or Travis’ camp confirmed the reports, which probably means it’s true.

Sadly, there probably isn’t much Jay can say to the 26-year-old. Even Maroon 5 has ignored a Change.org petition, which has more than 75,000 signatures, to not perform. Thankfully, Philly rapper and budding social media icon Meek Mill is not here for any Super Bowl foolishness. When it was rumored he was going to perform, he quickly shut that down:

If Travis does perform, which he probably will, good luck with having a career in the Make America Great Again fanbase.

Photos
