Cardi B Explains Puerto Rico Rendezvous With Offset: “I Just Needed To Get…”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Cardi B and Offset were spotted riding jet skis in Puerto Rico on Friday (December 21), roughly two weeks after Cardi announced they’d broken up. TMZ obtained several photos of the estranged couple and they were quickly made their way across the internet.

On Saturday (December 22), the platinum-selling rapper jumped on Instagram and was asking for the name of the jet ski company so she could “put them on blast.” Cardi accuses the jet ski instructor of tricking her into letting him take their picture.

 

Cardi B Explains Puerto Rico Rendezvous With Offset: “I Just Needed To Get…” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

