Watch The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film, ‘Us’

A year after Get Out became the most talked about movie and landed Jordan Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, the writer-director comes up with another twisted slice of horror with Us and debuted the trailer bright and early on Christmas Day.

“It’s important to note that Us — unlike Get Out is not about race,” Peele explained to a select audience last week. “It is a horror film. I dedicated a lot of myself to creating new horror mythology and new monsters. I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears in society. It was very important to me to have a Black family at the center of a horror film.”

Fans are already speculating what could happen in the movie after the trailer gave us not only familiar faces (Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o) but also a classic score in Luniz‘ “I Got 5 On It”. Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Duke and Lupita are Gabe and Adelaide Wilson and they’ve brought their children to Northern California to a summer beach house that Adelaide used to go to when she was a child. After meeting up with friends and taking in the corny aspect of a summer getaway, things take a turn when Adelaide notices her son Jason (Evan Alex) walking away. Before grabbing him, Jason encounters a figure that noticeably looks like Candyman.

Once the group returns home does the night get even more sinister. A family of four stands in their driveway with the father clutching a pair of sheers and according to Entertainment Weekly, those “monsters” if you will are called “the Tethered.” And it just gets wilder from there once you realize that the Tethered are the Wilsons, only far more evil than they could imagine.

Begin the speculation!

“Is this a twisted tale of a cloning experiment gone wrong or is this what happens when those multiple Gmail accounts you created to get new TIDAL trials become sentient?” #Usmovie pic.twitter.com/XHGcvhaB2i — Jerry L Barrow (@JLBarrow) December 25, 2018

the #usmovie trailer got us so shook we already speculating about which family is actually the evil one. my money is on the family that snaps off damn beat. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) December 25, 2018

In the mind of Jordan Peele, if you find yourself cozily driving for some R&R with the person you love, you’re in deep shit. pic.twitter.com/d6iitSq0qa — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) December 25, 2018

So you just gonna make us put “I got Five On It” away, huh, Jordan? Just gonna guarantee we never enjoy it again? Just…ok https://t.co/YmMl9aNW2p — Naima Cochrane (@naima) December 25, 2018

I wanna watch that trailer again but let me go get my bible this go round 😂 — the QUEEN of the souf, souf side (@ebdoubleU) December 25, 2018

The funniest thing about the #UsMovie trailer (which ain't much, since I was scared as hell) was Lupita telling the little boy to get on beat and she wasn't on the beat. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TfDAfdoQix — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) December 25, 2018

Putting Winston Duke in a Howard sweatshirt to confront these nightmares of blackness? #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/LI1kM8Aqq2 — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) December 25, 2018

I’m gonna go ahead and guess Lupita being off beat & them acting like corny suburban parents that the intruders are the “real them” or a representation of how the world sees them no matter how successful they are. I’m also gonna shut up & just enjoy this great cinematography https://t.co/6rW0eiNizo — Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) December 25, 2018

Yeah, we gotta check the movie out when it drops March 15.

IMAGE CREDIT: Entertainment Weekly

Watch The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film, ‘Us’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3: