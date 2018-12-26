CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Juelz Santana Will Be Required To Take Drug Tests The Second He Is Released

4 reads
Leave a comment
Juelz Santana

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Sometimes we think back about some things we did in the past and just shake our head. I imagine that’s how Juelz has been looking at this entire situation. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Santana hasn’t even started his sentence yet.

Juelz Santana was recently sentenced to 27 months for his airport security debacle. For those who may be out of the loop, Santana was at Newark International Airport when security discovered a loaded .38-caliber handgun and Oxycodone pills in his carry-on bag earlier this year. The Dipset rapper fled the scene, but ultimately turned himself in later. The unfortunate incident put a stain on Santana’s year, which was successful otherwise. He reunited with the Diplomats for their comeback album and proposed to the love of his life, Kimbella.

READ MORE

 

Juelz Santana Will Be Required To Take Drug Tests The Second He Is Released was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close