More Than 25,000 People Signed A Petition Asking Jacquees To Stop Doing Song Covers

Ever since he called himself the King of R&B for this generation, Jacquees has caught both the wrath of some of his R&B contemporaries and praise by some for his confidence. Then videos of Jacquees cover songs such as “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, Usher‘s “Climax,”, Michael Jackson‘s “Dirty Diana” and even Beyonce‘s “Flawless.”

Now, all of these covers are old and definitely way before Jacquees made headway with his 4275 album, or rather infamously taking Ella Mai‘s “Trip” for a remix. Still, it hasn’t stopped more than 27,000 people from signing a petition asking the Decatur singer to stop covering songs.

Launched over the Christmas holiday, the petition has gained steam with every new Jacquees video that keeps popping up. As one user wrote, He did the NE “If it Isn’t Love” choreography in his video for “Candy Rain”….everybody know you sposed to do the Candy Rain dance. This n*** tripping!”

Others simply signed it just because they felt like it. “I’m signing it just because….. I haven’t heard any of his music but if all this stuff I’m hearing is true then maybe I shouldn’t listen,” one supporter wrote. While others signed because they’re not a fan of his music. “Until he stops singing flat, he needs to stop.”

