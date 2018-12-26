CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Kardashian Annual Christmas Card Happened After All! [PHOTO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
The Kardashians

Source: Larry Marano/ Getty / Getty

After going through a whole “will they” or “won’t they” process, the Kardashian family actually went ahead and released their annual Christmas Card over the holiday. Last year’s holiday drama made everyone think that the Christmas Card wasn’t happening this year but instead the three Kardashian girls and sister Kylie got all the people they could for the shoot – their kids!

Several members of the family shared the picture on Instagram. It features featured Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Also pictured is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian; Kim’s children North West, Saint West and Chicago West; Kourtney’s kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick; Khloe’s daughter True Thompson and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster.

A sigh of relief for keeping traditions together. Kim revealed on Twitter during the Christmas holidays that they all “waited until the last minute” to do the shoot – creating more schedule-driven chaos to hit the family again.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re [SIC] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all our kids come meet us. Kendall [Jenner] and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Flat Out Denies Ever Sleeping With Drake

RELATED: Where’s Kylie? People Are Befuddled That The Youngest Jenner Is Missing From The Kardashian 2017 Christmas Card

The Kardashian Annual Christmas Card Happened After All! [PHOTO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close