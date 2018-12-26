For the second year in a row, Columbus Police Officers have spread Christmas cheer to unknowing residents thanks to an anonymous donor.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Columbus Officers randomly chose unsuspecting people and handed over Christmas cards containing $100 bills in them. Some people got approached on the streets, some people got a knock on their door but all of them ended up with a smile on their face after opening the cards. Columbus Division of police expressed their thanks and gratitude to the random donor that made this possible again on their Facebook page, “This is the second year this generous soul has gifted us with this wonderful opportunity.”

Famous Ohioans 27 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. Regina King Source:WENN 1 of 27 2. Halle Berry Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. Gary Owen Source:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 27 4. Sarah Jessica Parker 4 of 27 5. Katt Williams Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. Terrence Howard Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. Portrait Of Ruby Dee Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. George Clooney 8 of 27 9. Eddie Levert Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. Lebron James Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. Anita Baker 11 of 27 12. Steven Spielberg 12 of 27 13. Gerald Levert Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. John Legend 14 of 27 15. Katie Holmes 15 of 27 16. Dave Chappelle 16 of 27 17. Kid Cudi 17 of 27 18. Drew Carey 18 of 27 19. Nancy Wilson 19 of 27 20. Neil Armstrong 20 of 27 21. Phillip Michael Thomas 21 of 27 22. Thomas Edison 22 of 27 23. Kym Whitley 23 of 27 24. Steve Harvey 24 of 27 25. Arsenio Hall Source:CLIENT IMAGING 25 of 27 26. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. Bootsy Collins Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Watch Columbus Police Officers Giveaway $100 to Random People was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com