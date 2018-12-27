Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2019

Good news! Ohio is about to have one of the largest increase in minimum wage in the last few years!

Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 25 cent increase in 2019 taking it from $8.30 an hour to $8.55. Now it may not seem like a lot but it’s better than what’s been given in years past. In 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was only 5 cent. Ohio workers that receive tips will see an increase from $4.15 an hour to $4.30

The increase also states that workers are to get paid 1 1/2 pay after working over 40 hours in a single work except for employers making less than $150,000 per year.

