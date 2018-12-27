1 reads Leave a comment
The Cincinnati Zoo staff is all smiles today as Fiona the hippo has passed a major landmark! Fiona now weighs over 1,000 pounds!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo premature on January 24, 2017 six weeks before her due date severely underweight. She immediately captured our hearts with her spunky personality and will to live. Fiona was watched around the clock with care from the Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona’s latest milestone is yet another celebration for Cincinnati Zoo.=68.ARDvJBplIZJ55U5TsUrmTsv6gfSrZoYynqX4-JuOsDXiNHL3BlqKW7rwjBZNAjOlC3n7luq3swtPWxwnha6a3XvpuSzPS72YiECbwJAzGiu_WiHxQXDwChBGEMR2RUhayy9YbNAisgsm4oQgdBuUXxuk4xAHaMAWbhtfId97CIuGG_Y4NtL4VOczyz4Kn_bnCQ27hEdbrGlh2pBuQi1rlLnG4ChIepwWxZmeyHBR5FwhO3H6Ide145HcixVo99kxaxBl2Rvh_bDBM6XV5TZgrTmNQkcT9K13w0MjMp3h9F2yyyBt58ZGaRQRBI1MlRBROOgRMPYWCFsygjQeAI6a0u8onkQDKQ&__tn__=-R” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” scrolling=”no”]
The Latest:
- Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2019
- Three Men Indicted on Fatal Gender Reveal Party Shooting in Colerain Twp
- Fiona The Hippo Passes a Major Landmark!
- President Trump Says Government Shutdown Will Not End Until He Gets Wall
- Watch Columbus Police Officers Giveaway $100 to Random People
- More Than 25,000 People Signed A Petition Asking Jacquees To Stop Doing Song Covers
- The Kardashian Annual Christmas Card Happened After All! [PHOTO]
- Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route
- Remy Ma Shares First Pic Of Newborn Daughter: “Best Christmas Ever!” [PHOTO]
- Feel Me? Real-Life Things Most People Think About On December 26th
Fiona The Hippo Passes a Major Landmark! was originally published on www.wiznation.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours