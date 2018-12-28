According to WLWT police responded to calls of a fight between juveniles in the Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Kenwood Town Center just before 5pm.

Police say that two 14-year old and one 13-year old were charged with disorderly conduct. The three juveniles were processed and released to their parents.

Hours later another fight took place outside of Macy’s

Fight Breaks Out at Kenwood Mall, Three Arrested [VIDEO] was originally published on www.wiznation.com

