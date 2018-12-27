CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Y’all…There’s A Petition To Ban Jacquees From Doing Cover Songs

That, and nearly 40,000 people have signed it.

6 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

December has not been good to Jacquees…which honestly is mostly his own fault.

First, he was dragged to hell and back on social media for delusionally declaring himself the King of R&B, then he almost got body checked for trying to roll up on Keith Sweat and then a old video of the singer remixing Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain” resurfaced online and Black Twitter lost its collective mind.

Now, there’s a Change.org petition demanding that the 24-year-old singer be banned from performing any more cover songs.

Someone named Ricky Fields recently launched the campaign with one goal in mind: “As a Black Community, we have to figure out how we getting rid of Jacquees.”

Granted, can anyone blame Ricky for being fed up, especially given Jacquees’ awful array of remixes including this one of Beyonce’s “Flawless”:

Or this one of Ella Mai’s “Trip”:

Or this one of Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”:

Clearly, the petition has struck a nerve with nearly 40,000 signing it and leaving the most hilarious comments on how and why the R&B singer must be stopped by any means necessary.

“In the spirit of Kwanzaa I come together with my Breathern in order to cease Jacques from covering anymore songs. Dear brother today is Kujichagulia it is time that you created some of your own music in order for us to determine if you are a KING,” one supporter of the petition wrote.

Another said, “He is ruining good, classic music. He is a joke, and my ears have bled enough up to this point. I cant take it anymore!”

Someone also wrote, “He really needs to stop I used to like him NOT ANYMORE STOP RUINING MY CHILDHOOD SONGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

While Jacquees has yet to publicly comment on the petition, he did Tweet the following on Wednesday (Dec. 26):

Well, clearly these friends are not being honest with him about the quality of his work.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this petition?

RELATED NEWS:

Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat &amp; Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&amp;B Rights

Jacquees Swears He’s The ‘King Of R&amp;B,’ Black Twitter Asks, ‘Harpo, Who Dis Man?’

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Show

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

35 photos Launch gallery

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

Continue reading Jacquees’ Remake Of ‘Candy Rain’ Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D’s Ghost

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

[caption id="attachment_3019740" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Jacquees is having a really bad week. After being dragged to hell and back on social media for delusionally declaring himself the King of R&B and almost getting body checked for trying to roll up on Keith Sweat, now a six-year-old video of the singer remixing Soul For Real's "Candy Rain" has resurfaced online, thanks to @GeorgeFoster72 tweeting it out on Thursday. https://twitter.com/GeorgeFoster72/status/1075881420273446913 Not surprisingly, the public reaction to this tomfoolery has been less than welcoming. From folks threatening to conjure Heavy D's ghost to calling the 24-year-old "disrespectful" to clowning the New Edition choreography, here are some of the best tweets about this remake we've seen so far.

Y’all…There’s A Petition To Ban Jacquees From Doing Cover Songs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close