Singer Chris Brown is facing charges for keeping a pet monkey without a permit. TMZ says the Los Angeles City Attorney is charging Brown with two counts of having a restricted species. The R&B star has a baby capuchin monkey named Fiji, and got backlash last December after posting a video of his three-year-old daughter playing with the exotic monkey. Someone then notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who launched an investigation. Brown has since surrendered the monkey to authorities, and has a court date in February.

Chris Brown Faces Charges Over Monkey was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted December 27, 2018

Also On 100.3: