Actor Terrence Howard is remarrying Mira Pak, the woman he divorced over three years ago. The 49-year-old Empire star posted a picture on Instagram Tuesday showing him giving Pak a 7-carat VVS diamond engagement ring. He also made a toast at the engagement dinner saying he would “spend the rest of eternity” with his now-fiance. Howard and Pak, who first married in 2013, were revealed to have divorced during a 2015 lawsuit with his second wife.

Terrence Howard Engaged To Ex-Wife Of 3 Years was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted December 27, 2018

Also On 100.3: