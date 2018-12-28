CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Sears Might Not Be Around Anymore If a New Buyer Isn’t Found

6 reads
Leave a comment
US-RETAIL-SEARS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Sears is inching closer to its death as its chairman Eddie Lampert looks to make a last-ditch effort that will keep the retail store chain alive. Lampert has until 4 p.m. Friday to formally submit a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company through his hedge fund ESL Investments in an effort to keep 500 stores open.

If the proposal becomes official prior to the deadline, the next course of action would be seeking approval from Sears’ advisors to see if Lampert is a “qualified bidder.” They will have until Jan. 4 to make that determination.

If no proposal is made, the company will need to decide if they want to extend the deadline, or enter the process of liquidating their assets. The latter is an approach that has gained some traction considering some of Sears’ creditors believe that liquidation may be the best way for them to recoup some of their financial losses. But some creditors aren’t showing too much faith in the gamble, calling Lampert’s efforts a “foolhardy gamble with other people’s money,” according to CNBC.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Frederic J. Brown and Getty Images

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Sears Might Not Be Around Anymore If a New Buyer Isn’t Found was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close