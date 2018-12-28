CLOSE
Trump Threatens to Shut Down U.S.-Mexico Border if He Doesn’t Get Border Wall Funded

President Donald Trump said Friday if lawmakers do not fund the border wall, he will shut down the U.S.-Mexico border.

He called Democratic members of Congress “obstructionists.” The President has requested $5 billion to pay for the wall.

President Trump continued to blame Democrats for the current government shutdown, which has lasted for a week and affects roughly 25 percent of the federal government.

 

