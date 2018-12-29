CLOSE
Kanye West Rekindles Feud As Drake “Re-Follows” Kim Kardashian On Instagram

Another week, another Kanye West V Drake story. Check this one out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Kanye West doesn’t appreciate that Drake is skulking in Kim’s vicinity.

Are you ready for round two of Kanye West‘s injurious claims against Drake – did you really think we’d seen the end of it? Well this morning just before 11 am, Kanye West took to Twitter to air out even more grievances, this time concerning a report that Drake had “re-followed” his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram, much to his dismay. His response was telling. He asked, “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram?” – a rhetorical device he must hope will galvanize his Twitter base.READ MORE

Kanye West Rekindles Feud As Drake “Re-Follows” Kim Kardashian On Instagram was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

