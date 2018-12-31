CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard University

Noelle has second thoughts about going to Howard University.

0 reads
Leave a comment
17th Annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta is chill, but it will tug at your heartstrings. Cynthia is preparing to send Noelle to Howard University, and both women are nervous wrecks because this will be the first thing Noelle has ever done without dear mama. However, Cynthia is proud of her baby girl and is planning to celebrate. The scene is Lake Bailey, and we’re in the middle of Noelle’s send-off party. Unfortunately, Noelle refuses to come downstairs and has a breakdown where she tearfully explains to her mother that she can’t go and wants the guests who are already there to go home. Mama Bear Cynthia comforts her girl and assures her that everything will be alright. Hold that thought.

In other news, Todd and Mama Joyce aren’t on good terms, which sucks because they had made so much progress. Basically, Mama Joyce made a comment in an interview, that Kandi took Todd from lemons to lemonade, and Todd hasn’t taken too kindly to that because he feels it’s an insult. Mama Joyce says she meant it as a compliment but we all know how shady she can be. So now it’s up to Kandi to try to get them to be cool again. Kandi would like her mom to apologize and Mama Joyce has agreed. We’re nervous about how this goes but let’s fast forward a bit. Mama Joyce and Todd have their discussion and it actually goes well. Looks like all is well in Kandi Land again.

Porsha has a major moment as she learns that her pregnancy is viable. You know she has been worried about this pregnancy due to having had prior miscarriages and her fibroid situation, but she finally has her first prenatal doctor’s appointment. It looks like everything is going well, but the only bummer for Porsha is that she will have to have a c-section due to having a myomectomy.

Now we fast forward a bit and we’re back to Cynthia. She successfully convinces Noelle to go to Howard and they end up spending a weekend getting her settled into her new dorm. Luckily for Noelle, her roommate situation fell through so she has a room all to herself. Finally, the episode winds down with Cynthia and Leon sending Noelle back to campus, alone in an Uber, after a nice dinner. Noelle is still nervous but ready to level up.

Next week it’s Kandi vs. Porsha again and it’s going to get heated, heated.

RELATED POSTS

Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About Struggle With Fibroids

‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Marlo Forces Her Style On Shamari With A Hostile Makeover

‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close