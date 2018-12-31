CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes

9 reads
Leave a comment
'Bird Box' New York Screening

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

You’ve spoken ladies and the sexiest man of 2018 is… Trevante Rhodes!

Trevante Rhodes gained widespread recognition in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight. The triumphant tale chronicled the life of gay Black man who battles societal norms to overcome insurmountable odds and ultimately find love in the same sex.

Rhodes’ follow-up roles include appearances in The Predator, 12 Strong and most recently, the intense Netflix thriller Bird Box. With over 45 million accounts that tuned into the thriller, Rhodes quickly became the standout eye-candy.

The former athlete, who had a successful career as a track and field sprinter (he won a gold medal at the Pan American Junior Athletics Competition in 2009,” likened his bae-dom to winning a championship.

“It’s a blessing. It’s cool, but if you think about it in regards to sports, if one year you win the championship, you still gotta go back to work tomorrow,” he said in an interview with Essence about his new sex symbol status.

Rhodes secured 29.9 of votes, beating out Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and Jason Mamoa, who round out the top three finest men of 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It’s Hump Day

Search Is This Your King? VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018

'Bird Box' Press Conference

10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It's Hump Day

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It's Hump Day

Continue reading 10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It’s Hump Day

10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It's Hump Day

[caption id="attachment_3020249" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Vera Anderson / Getty[/caption] Trevante Rhodes captivated our attention with his breakout role in Barry Jenkin's Oscar-winning film Moonlight giving us Morris Chestnut vibes with his beautiful chocolate-brown skin and charming smile. The handsome actor stars in the upcoming suspense flick Bird Box and we can't stop staring at his gorgeous face and physique. Trevante was once a skilled track and field star until a devastating ACL tear ended his career. He got into acting and the rest is history. "I want to challenge how people see me, how people see people who look like me. I want to help progress the art of what we do," he told The NY Times while promoting his new role. Check out more pics of the hot and hunky actor.  

HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close