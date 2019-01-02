CLOSE
Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Now that he’s a newly married man, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin decided to up the ante on their love by getting tattoos to celebrate their union. It’s been long rumored that Bieber got a face tattoo but tattooist JonBoy posted a rather up-close-and-personal photo of Justin with his new ink: “Grace” which is written in tiny, delicate script font.

Now, JonBoy wasn’t the gentleman who inked Bieber’s face. That honor belongs to Bang Bang, fellow tattooist to the stars. In an interview with Page Six, he revealed that the tattoo was a “nontraditional” couples tattoo for Justin and wifey Hailey.

“They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang said at the time. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it – so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

It’s the latest addition to Bieber’s tattoo collection as he has over 60 different pieces on his body covering his arms, the side of his neck and now face! By comparison, wife Hailey has 19 “little ones” but wants to save space on her body for her kids’ names.

Photos
