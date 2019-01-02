CLOSE
Are Two of the Stars of Black-ish Beefin???

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson at 2014 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

OH Boy! I’m gonna need these two to get it together. If the reports are true, then 2 of the major stars on the hit tv show “Black-ish” are doing some serious squabbling.

According to a RadarOnline.com, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jenifer Lewis are not getting along at all. One source claims that Lewis and Ross “can’t stand each other.”

According to RadarOnline.com, “Tracee can’t stand Jennifer and vice versa, they’re like oil and water, they don’t mix well,” says the source. “They’re just like their characters – Jennifer wants to be the boss and Tracee isn’t having it.”

According to on-set insiders, the entire production shut down for about 30 minutes a few weeks ago because of the drama between the two actresses. 

Source says there were some heated words exchanged between the two women after Lewis called out Ross for talking while she was trying to read her lines.

Eventually, the women settled down and went on with the show. But feathers were clearly ruffled.

“Jennifer is way over the top 24/7,” the source revealed. “On the set AND in real life.”

Man! We finally get a great show and they cutting up! Please makeup ladies, we can live without Black-ish in our lives.

Are Two of the Stars of Black-ish Beefin??? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
