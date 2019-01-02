CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Toni Braxton and Birdman

Source: Getty / Getty

Months after announcing their engagement, it seems Toni Braxton and Birdman are calling it quits. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The two called off their wedding, according to E! News who caught wind of Birdman’s Instagram story that read “It’s over…” Reports say he deleted the cryptic message along with everything else on his social media account, including photos of Toni Braxton. And the singer followed suit before posting a fiery image of herself in a red dress captioned, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.” The two no longer follow each other either. 

SEE ALSO: Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s Engagement Ring?

via E! News:

Engaged since February, the two musicians had been friends for “17 years,” according to Braxton. In November, she said she was planning a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby-themed” wedding and told Wendy Williams there was a 70 percent chance they’d be married by the end of 2018. “We almost had a date,” the singer revealed. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ [But] I couldn’t get us all together.”

Neither Toni Braxton or Birdman have yet to confirm the rumors. More on this as details unfold.. 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Toni Braxton Plastic Surgery

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

17 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

Continue reading Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years

Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close