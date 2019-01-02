CLOSE
National
Kanye West: I Still Love Donald Trump!

West & Trump In The White House

Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty

New year, same Kanye.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ye returned to Twitter to reiterate his support for President Donald Trump. The Chicago rapper declared “Trump all day,” and went on to write, “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

Kanye has received plenty of backlash for his relationship with POTUS, who has consistently proven to be a racist, misogynist, and incompetent narcissist. Back in October, Ye seemingly distanced himself from politics, claiming he was being “used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” He didn’t elaborate on the alleged exploitation, but said his eyes were “now open.”

Clearly, something changed within the last two months, as Kanye seems to be back in the “Blexit” train—a movement that calls on black voters to ditch the Democratic Party. Kanye doubled down on his claims that the left is using minorities for political gain, and suggested black people were being controlled by the Dems.

Kanye reminded his followers that he never wants to be controlled. And to prove this, he said he will wear his MAGA hat during all future performances.

It also appears that Kanye is eyeing a 2024 presidential run—a move he’s teased many times before.

 

