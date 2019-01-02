CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Man Fires Gun Shots at Taco Bell Over Lack of Hot Sauce

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ECONOMY

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – Police are searching for a man who fired several shots through a Taco Bell drive-thru window when he didn’t get the taco sauce he wanted.

It happened recently at a Taco Bell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. When officers got to the scene of a reported shooting, they learned what that a fight over hot sauce could have caused the ordeal.

“It appears that there was some type of confrontation with an employee through the drive-thru. A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to police, the suspect then fired at least one round through the drive-thru window.

“The suspect then … got out and came inside the business. The employees locked themselves in the bathroom. He apparently left. It’s unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding,” Knight said.

The restaurant was left with shattered glass and a boarded up drive-thru window.

Thankfully, no employees were hurt by the bullets.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ullstein bild and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul J. Richards and Getty Images

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Man Fires Gun Shots at Taco Bell Over Lack of Hot Sauce was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close