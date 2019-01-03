CLOSE
Kanye West Vows To Wear MAGA Hats During All Live Performances

Well, it looks like Kanye West isn’t done with politics. The rapper shared his support for President Trump on Twitter Tuesday, and said that he will be wearing a Make America Great Again hat for all of his live performances from now on. West just said on Twitter back a few months ago that he was distancing himself from politics because he realized he was being used to spread messages he does not believe in. He has been vocal about his support for Trump in the past, and even had a sit-down meeting with the president at the White House in October.

