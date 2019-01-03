Netflix is warning people not to try the Bird Box Challenge. The Internet meme was spawned by the Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock as a woman who leads her children to safety while blindfolded. People have been posting videos showing themselves and others trying to do simple things without sight, often failing in their efforts. The streaming service says on its Twitter page that they don’t want people going to the hospital because of the challenge.

Netflix Warns Against Bird Box Challenge was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3: