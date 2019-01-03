Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes New Baby Penguins

1 reads Leave a comment
The Cincinnati Zoo and Aquarium recently welcomed some new baby penguins to the world!
December 28th a blue penguin hatched followed by another one on New Year’s Eve. Blue penguins are commonly known as fairy penguins and can be found in many places around New Zealand and Southern Australia.
The Cincinnati Zoo has the largest colony of little blue penguins in North America. They can be seen in the spring at the entrance of the children’s zoo. More baby chicks are expected to hatch soon. The babies will join the colony about six weeks after hatching.
