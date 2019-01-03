CLOSE
Virginia College Offering Tuition Discounts for Ohio Students

Got some great news for you if you want to attend college and you are from the Appalachian region. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise just announced that they are looking to boost enrollment by offering discounted tuition to out-of-state students from Appalachia.

According to TheDailyProgress.com, the college is pushing a proposal for reduced tuition to counter declining enrollment. The proposal would affect students from the federally defined Appalachian region, which stretches from New York to Alabama and includes all or parts of 13 states.

Chancellor Donna Henry hopes the proposal would bring in about 100 additional students.

