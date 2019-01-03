Owwwwww!! Go Head #44! Former POTUS Barrack Obama is holding down the R&B Charts, according to Billboard.com. Obama earned a spot at #22 for his appearance on a track from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” called “One Last Time.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, “One Last Time” is a 4-minute track features Christopher Jackson and Gospel legend BeBe Winans; Obama appears at the end of the song, delivering George Washington’s farewell address. Jackson, who was an original cast member, played Washington during the original run of the musical.

The track is available on all streaming platforms. Congrats Barrack!!

Obama Makes Debut On Billboard R&B Charts! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: