Oh Tristan! Khloe Kardashian fans are upset with her man Tristan Thompson for the NYE party video that surfaced of the two partying in the club. Khloe and Tristan where the guest host at a NYE event in Cleveland and the camera was on her as she twerked and danced for her mans attention, but when she turns around to see his reaction and realizes he is talking to another woman, her facial expressions say everything. Check out the video below:

How embarrassing! Although we don’t believe that he meant to totally ignore the twerking temptress, this was not a good look. Do better Tristan!

Tristan Thompson Embarrasses Khloe K Again! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

