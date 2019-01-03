CLOSE
Feature Story
Sources Say Diddy Hired The Trainer That Cassie Is Dating Now!

Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Now this is some mess…

via TMZ

Diddy might want to ask for a refund from his former trainer … because sources claim the guy he hired to keep Cassie in shape was banging her on his dime … but she says his timeline is wrong.

Here’s what we’re told. Diddy’s trainer, Jamal Liggin, got so busy he hired several trainers as backup, including Alex Fine. Diddy tagged Alex to train Cassie over the last year. READ MORE

