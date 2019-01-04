“Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary Reignites #MuteRKelly Movement

Via | HipHopDX

The #SurvivingRKelly hashtag was in heavy rotation on Thursday night (January 3) after Lifetime aired the first two episodes of the six-part Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. The show dissects the multiple sexual assault allegations the R&B star has faced over the years and features several interviews with his alleged victims.

The majority of Twitter users who weighed in on the show were seemingly outraged by Kelly’s alleged behavior. In fact, the #MuteRKelly hashtag was resurrected, calling for any fans of Kelly to stop listening to his music, buying his albums and supporting his concerts.

