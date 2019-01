Via | HotNewHipHop

Kevin Hart famously stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after old Tweets were rediscovered where he used homophobic terms. Hart, like most comedians, has used disparaging terms for many different races, genders, cultures, and sexualities within his jokes. Political correctness threatens the art form of comedy, and Hart was just the most recent example of how trolls will use old social media posts to tear down celebrities. Hart recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres, and spoke in depth about the entire scandal.

