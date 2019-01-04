CLOSE
OSU Gets Its 1st Female Police Chief!! And She’s Black!

For the 1st time ever, OSU will get its first female police chief, and she is a sister! Owwwww!!

According to the Police Agency, Kimberly Spears-McNatt, an alumnus of OSU and Akron native, will take over the leading role. Spears-McNatt officially started as chief on Jan. 1. She became the 11th police chief for the university.

Ohio State says she has been an officer for the university for nearly 25 years and has received several honors, including a Commendation Award and a Medal of Valor.

 

A public ceremony to recognize both women will happen Thursday, Jan. 10.

OSU Gets Its 1st Female Police Chief!! And She’s Black! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

