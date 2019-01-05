CLOSE
Cardi B Is Excited To Go Back Home To Offset?

It’s not clear who the ‘him’ is in this latest post from Cardi B, but she’s defnitely excited about ending her overseas tour and coming home to the states.

The end of the clip, however, is what has thrown the internet into investigation mode. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Cardi B celebrates after a successful run in Australia and New Zealand.

Cardi B is one of the most unpredictable artists in the game right now. While her music speaks for itself, her skills as an entertainer are what got her to this level. She can easily be considered one of the two top female rappers out there and her popularity has risen to astronomical points. The former Love & Hip-Hop star has always been known to be a loudmouth. She’s unafraid to get a little controversial or unconventional, which was evidenced during her run in Australia.

Cardi B Is Excited To Go Back Home To Offset? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

